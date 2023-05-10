English
    Eveready Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 286.17 crore, up 18.63% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Eveready Industries India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 286.17 crore in March 2023 up 18.63% from Rs. 241.24 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.39 crore in March 2023 up 62.54% from Rs. 38.41 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.67 crore in March 2023 up 124.99% from Rs. 34.70 crore in March 2022.

    Eveready Ind shares closed at 299.10 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.39% returns over the last 6 months and -5.69% over the last 12 months.

    Eveready Industries India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations286.17330.43241.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations286.17330.43241.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials93.83161.1089.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods51.6453.8954.25
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks33.30-6.5610.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost35.9335.5838.15
    Depreciation7.056.887.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses70.4462.4684.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.0217.08-42.65
    Other Income7.640.040.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.6217.12-41.73
    Interest20.739.5710.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-19.117.55-52.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-19.117.55-52.18
    Tax-4.722.11-13.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-14.395.44-38.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-14.395.44-38.41
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-14.395.44-38.41
    Equity Share Capital36.3436.3436.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.980.75-5.28
    Diluted EPS-1.980.75-5.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.980.75-5.28
    Diluted EPS-1.980.75-5.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

