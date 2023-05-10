Eveready Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 286.17 crore, up 18.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 286.17 crore in March 2023 up 18.63% from Rs. 241.24 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.39 crore in March 2023 up 62.54% from Rs. 38.41 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.67 crore in March 2023 up 124.99% from Rs. 34.70 crore in March 2022.

Eveready Ind shares closed at 299.10 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.39% returns over the last 6 months and -5.69% over the last 12 months.