 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Eveready Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 241.24 crore, down 11.52% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Eveready Industries India are:

Net Sales at Rs 241.24 crore in March 2022 down 11.52% from Rs. 272.63 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.41 crore in March 2022 up 91.32% from Rs. 442.53 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 34.70 crore in March 2022 down 410.65% from Rs. 11.17 crore in March 2021.

Eveready Ind shares closed at 323.20 on April 22, 2022 (NSE)

Eveready Industries India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 241.24 325.89 272.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 241.24 325.89 272.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 89.94 126.91 95.10
Purchase of Traded Goods 54.25 78.78 81.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.13 -0.99 -19.77
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 38.15 37.74 34.47
Depreciation 7.03 6.86 6.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 84.40 42.88 40.26
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -42.65 33.71 34.47
Other Income 0.92 1.69 -29.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -41.73 35.40 4.65
Interest 10.45 10.81 11.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -52.18 24.59 -7.00
Exceptional Items -- -- -629.70
P/L Before Tax -52.18 24.59 -636.71
Tax -13.77 0.88 -195.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -38.41 23.71 -441.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -38.41 23.71 -441.22
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -1.31
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -38.41 23.71 -442.53
Equity Share Capital 36.34 36.34 36.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.28 3.26 -60.88
Diluted EPS -5.28 3.26 -60.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.28 3.26 -60.88
Diluted EPS -5.28 3.26 -60.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Dry Cells #Earnings First-Cut #Eveready Ind #Eveready Industries India #Results
first published: Apr 26, 2022 08:25 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.