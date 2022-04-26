Eveready Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 241.24 crore, down 11.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 241.24 crore in March 2022 down 11.52% from Rs. 272.63 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.41 crore in March 2022 up 91.32% from Rs. 442.53 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 34.70 crore in March 2022 down 410.65% from Rs. 11.17 crore in March 2021.

Eveready Ind shares closed at 323.20 on April 22, 2022 (NSE)