Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 10:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Eveready Ind Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 224.08 crore, down 32.53% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Eveready Industries India are:

Net Sales at Rs 224.08 crore in March 2020 down 32.53% from Rs. 332.13 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.07 crore in March 2020 up 1285.26% from Rs. 4.55 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.52 crore in March 2020 up 50.41% from Rs. 26.94 crore in March 2019.

Eveready Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 8.68 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.63 in March 2019.

Eveready Ind shares closed at 87.45 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given 58.86% returns over the last 6 months and 15.14% over the last 12 months.

Eveready Industries India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations224.08317.38332.13
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations224.08317.38332.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials80.55108.33107.89
Purchase of Traded Goods66.4465.2394.64
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-22.1017.1622.75
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost32.3436.1237.95
Depreciation7.226.985.52
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses38.4954.3955.76
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.1529.177.62
Other Income12.1510.5113.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.3039.6721.42
Interest16.8918.1314.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.4121.546.61
Exceptional Items62.0489.55-0.04
P/L Before Tax78.45111.106.57
Tax15.0220.561.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities63.4390.545.05
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period63.4390.545.05
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.36-0.34-0.50
Net P/L After M.I & Associates63.0790.204.55
Equity Share Capital36.3436.3436.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.6812.410.63
Diluted EPS8.6812.410.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.6812.410.63
Diluted EPS8.6812.410.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 2, 2020 10:00 am

tags #Dry Cells #Earnings First-Cut #Eveready Ind #Eveready Industries India #Results

