Eveready Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 335.38 crore, up 18.87% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 06:49 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Eveready Industries India are:

Net Sales at Rs 335.38 crore in June 2022 up 18.87% from Rs. 282.14 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.85 crore in June 2022 down 27.48% from Rs. 30.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.53 crore in June 2022 down 29.06% from Rs. 59.95 crore in June 2021.

Eveready Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.15 in June 2021.

Eveready Ind shares closed at 317.30 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.81% returns over the last 6 months and -15.81% over the last 12 months.

Eveready Industries India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 335.38 241.24 282.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 335.38 241.24 282.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 171.81 89.94 121.18
Purchase of Traded Goods 70.10 54.25 45.78
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -39.80 10.13 -18.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 37.72 38.15 34.90
Depreciation 6.60 7.03 6.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 53.44 84.40 39.42
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.51 -42.65 52.24
Other Income 0.42 0.92 0.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.93 -41.73 53.14
Interest 10.63 10.45 14.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.30 -52.18 38.87
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 25.30 -52.18 38.87
Tax 3.45 -13.77 7.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.85 -38.41 31.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.85 -38.41 31.19
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -1.06
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 21.85 -38.41 30.13
Equity Share Capital 36.34 36.34 36.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.01 -5.28 4.15
Diluted EPS 3.01 -5.28 4.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.01 -5.28 4.15
Diluted EPS 3.01 -5.28 4.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 1, 2022 06:44 pm
