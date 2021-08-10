Eveready Ind Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 282.14 crore, up 7.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 282.14 crore in June 2021 up 7.1% from Rs. 263.45 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.13 crore in June 2021 up 20.57% from Rs. 24.99 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.95 crore in June 2021 up 13.22% from Rs. 52.95 crore in June 2020.

Eveready Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 4.15 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.44 in June 2020.

Eveready Ind shares closed at 380.25 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 58.34% returns over the last 6 months and 154.77% over the last 12 months.