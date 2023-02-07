Eveready Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 330.43 crore, up 1.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Eveready Industries India are:Net Sales at Rs 330.43 crore in December 2022 up 1.39% from Rs. 325.89 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.44 crore in December 2022 down 77.06% from Rs. 23.71 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.00 crore in December 2022 down 43.21% from Rs. 42.26 crore in December 2021.
Eveready Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.75 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.26 in December 2021.
|Eveready Ind shares closed at 327.00 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.85% returns over the last 6 months and 3.86% over the last 12 months.
|Eveready Industries India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|330.43
|375.75
|325.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|330.43
|375.75
|325.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|161.10
|157.85
|126.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|53.89
|82.66
|78.78
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.56
|-3.12
|-0.99
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|35.58
|37.37
|37.74
|Depreciation
|6.88
|6.86
|6.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|62.46
|58.00
|42.88
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17.08
|36.13
|33.71
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.50
|1.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17.12
|36.63
|35.40
|Interest
|9.57
|15.71
|10.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|7.55
|20.92
|24.59
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|7.55
|20.92
|24.59
|Tax
|2.11
|6.19
|0.88
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5.44
|14.73
|23.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5.44
|14.73
|23.71
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|5.44
|14.73
|23.71
|Equity Share Capital
|36.34
|36.34
|36.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.75
|2.03
|3.26
|Diluted EPS
|0.75
|2.03
|3.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.75
|2.03
|3.26
|Diluted EPS
|0.75
|2.03
|3.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited