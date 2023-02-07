 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Eveready Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 330.43 crore, up 1.39% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 11:08 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Eveready Industries India are:Net Sales at Rs 330.43 crore in December 2022 up 1.39% from Rs. 325.89 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.44 crore in December 2022 down 77.06% from Rs. 23.71 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.00 crore in December 2022 down 43.21% from Rs. 42.26 crore in December 2021.
Eveready Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.75 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.26 in December 2021. Eveready Ind shares closed at 327.00 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.85% returns over the last 6 months and 3.86% over the last 12 months.
Eveready Industries India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations330.43375.75325.89
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations330.43375.75325.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials161.10157.85126.91
Purchase of Traded Goods53.8982.6678.78
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.56-3.12-0.99
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost35.5837.3737.74
Depreciation6.886.866.86
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses62.4658.0042.88
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.0836.1333.71
Other Income0.040.501.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.1236.6335.40
Interest9.5715.7110.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.5520.9224.59
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax7.5520.9224.59
Tax2.116.190.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.4414.7323.71
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.4414.7323.71
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.4414.7323.71
Equity Share Capital36.3436.3436.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.752.033.26
Diluted EPS0.752.033.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.752.033.26
Diluted EPS0.752.033.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Feb 7, 2023