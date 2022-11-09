 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Eurotex Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 99.66% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:02 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eurotex Industries and Exports are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 99.66% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.24 crore in September 2022 up 19.66% from Rs. 2.78 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2022 up 40% from Rs. 1.30 crore in September 2021.

Eurotex shares closed at 10.45 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.06% returns over the last 6 months and -4.57% over the last 12 months.

Eurotex Industries and Exports
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.00 0.01 0.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.00 0.01 0.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.60 0.63 0.89
Depreciation 0.81 0.80 0.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.71 0.53 0.93
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.12 -1.95 -2.45
Other Income 0.53 0.78 0.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.59 -1.17 -2.14
Interest 0.68 0.67 0.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.27 -1.85 -2.78
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.27 -1.85 -2.78
Tax -0.03 -0.04 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.24 -1.81 -2.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.24 -1.81 -2.78
Equity Share Capital 8.74 8.74 8.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.56 -2.07 -3.18
Diluted EPS -2.56 -2.07 -3.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.56 -2.07 -3.18
Diluted EPS -2.56 -2.07 -3.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:57 am
