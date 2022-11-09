Eurotex Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 99.66% Y-o-Y
November 09, 2022 / 11:02 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eurotex Industries and Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 99.66% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.24 crore in September 2022 up 19.66% from Rs. 2.78 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2022 up 40% from Rs. 1.30 crore in September 2021.
Eurotex shares closed at 10.45 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.06% returns over the last 6 months and -4.57% over the last 12 months.
|Eurotex Industries and Exports
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.00
|0.01
|0.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.00
|0.01
|0.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.60
|0.63
|0.89
|Depreciation
|0.81
|0.80
|0.84
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.71
|0.53
|0.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.12
|-1.95
|-2.45
|Other Income
|0.53
|0.78
|0.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.59
|-1.17
|-2.14
|Interest
|0.68
|0.67
|0.64
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.27
|-1.85
|-2.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.27
|-1.85
|-2.78
|Tax
|-0.03
|-0.04
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.24
|-1.81
|-2.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.24
|-1.81
|-2.78
|Equity Share Capital
|8.74
|8.74
|8.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.56
|-2.07
|-3.18
|Diluted EPS
|-2.56
|-2.07
|-3.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.56
|-2.07
|-3.18
|Diluted EPS
|-2.56
|-2.07
|-3.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited