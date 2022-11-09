English
    Eurotex Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 99.66% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:02 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eurotex Industries and Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 99.66% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.24 crore in September 2022 up 19.66% from Rs. 2.78 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2022 up 40% from Rs. 1.30 crore in September 2021.

    Eurotex shares closed at 10.45 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.06% returns over the last 6 months and -4.57% over the last 12 months.

    Eurotex Industries and Exports
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.000.010.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.000.010.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.600.630.89
    Depreciation0.810.800.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.710.530.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.12-1.95-2.45
    Other Income0.530.780.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.59-1.17-2.14
    Interest0.680.670.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.27-1.85-2.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.27-1.85-2.78
    Tax-0.03-0.04--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.24-1.81-2.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.24-1.81-2.78
    Equity Share Capital8.748.748.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.56-2.07-3.18
    Diluted EPS-2.56-2.07-3.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.56-2.07-3.18
    Diluted EPS-2.56-2.07-3.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Eurotex #Eurotex Industries and Exports #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:57 am