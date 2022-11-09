Eurotex Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 99.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 99.66% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.24 crore in September 2022 up 19.66% from Rs. 2.78 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2022 up 40% from Rs. 1.30 crore in September 2021.

Eurotex shares closed at 10.45 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.06% returns over the last 6 months and -4.57% over the last 12 months.