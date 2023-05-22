Eurotex Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.71 crore, up 41913.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.71 crore in March 2023 up 41913.97% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.70 crore in March 2023 up 195.04% from Rs. 3.89 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.56 crore in March 2023 up 428.06% from Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2022.

Eurotex EPS has increased to Rs. 4.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.44 in March 2022.

Eurotex shares closed at 9.35 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.38% returns over the last 6 months and -9.22% over the last 12 months.