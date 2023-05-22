English
    Eurotex Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.71 crore, up 41913.97% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eurotex Industries and Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.71 crore in March 2023 up 41913.97% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.70 crore in March 2023 up 195.04% from Rs. 3.89 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.56 crore in March 2023 up 428.06% from Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2022.

    Eurotex EPS has increased to Rs. 4.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.44 in March 2022.

    Eurotex shares closed at 9.35 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.38% returns over the last 6 months and -9.22% over the last 12 months.

    Eurotex Industries and Exports
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.710.000.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.710.000.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.24----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.650.752.04
    Depreciation0.760.790.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.790.590.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.27-2.13-3.50
    Other Income0.530.411.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.80-1.73-2.19
    Interest0.650.660.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.16-2.39-2.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.16-2.39-2.85
    Tax-0.54-0.171.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.70-2.22-3.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.70-2.22-3.89
    Equity Share Capital8.748.748.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.22-2.53-4.44
    Diluted EPS4.22-2.53-4.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.22-2.53-4.44
    Diluted EPS4.22-2.53-4.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    first published: May 22, 2023 09:00 am