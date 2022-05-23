Eurotex Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 99.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 99.77% from Rs. 5.95 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.89 crore in March 2022 down 578.78% from Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2022 down 168.81% from Rs. 2.02 crore in March 2021.

Eurotex shares closed at 13.96 on May 17, 2022 (BSE)