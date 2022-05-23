Eurotex Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 99.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eurotex Industries and Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 99.77% from Rs. 5.95 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.89 crore in March 2022 down 578.78% from Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2022 down 168.81% from Rs. 2.02 crore in March 2021.
Eurotex shares closed at 13.96 on May 17, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Eurotex Industries and Exports
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.01
|0.00
|5.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.01
|0.00
|5.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|4.28
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.75
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.04
|1.03
|4.73
|Depreciation
|0.80
|0.83
|0.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.67
|0.67
|1.74
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.50
|-2.53
|-6.45
|Other Income
|1.31
|0.66
|7.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.19
|-1.87
|1.12
|Interest
|0.67
|0.64
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.85
|-2.51
|1.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.85
|-2.51
|1.08
|Tax
|1.03
|--
|0.27
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.89
|-2.51
|0.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.89
|-2.51
|0.81
|Equity Share Capital
|8.74
|8.74
|8.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.44
|-2.87
|0.93
|Diluted EPS
|-4.44
|-2.87
|0.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.44
|-2.87
|0.93
|Diluted EPS
|-4.44
|-2.87
|0.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited