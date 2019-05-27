Eurotex Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 24.76 crore, down 61.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.76 crore in March 2019 down 61.82% from Rs. 64.85 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.85 crore in March 2019 down 14.94% from Rs. 4.22 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.57 crore in March 2019 down 67.97% from Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2018.

Eurotex shares closed at 13.10 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -40.32% returns over the last 6 months and -54.12% over the last 12 months.