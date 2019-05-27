Eurotex Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 24.76 crore, down 61.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eurotex Industries and Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 24.76 crore in March 2019 down 61.82% from Rs. 64.85 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.85 crore in March 2019 down 14.94% from Rs. 4.22 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.57 crore in March 2019 down 67.97% from Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2018.
Eurotex shares closed at 13.10 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -40.32% returns over the last 6 months and -54.12% over the last 12 months.
|
|Eurotex Industries and Exports
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|24.76
|52.96
|64.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|24.76
|52.96
|64.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.03
|14.87
|28.89
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.68
|15.65
|13.42
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.19
|13.23
|6.75
|Power & Fuel
|3.19
|3.33
|6.15
|Employees Cost
|3.21
|4.33
|5.76
|Depreciation
|0.96
|0.98
|0.98
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.70
|4.67
|5.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.82
|-4.10
|-2.69
|Other Income
|0.29
|0.62
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.53
|-3.48
|-2.51
|Interest
|1.45
|1.86
|2.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.98
|-5.34
|-4.84
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.98
|-5.34
|-4.84
|Tax
|-0.13
|0.01
|-0.62
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.85
|-5.35
|-4.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.85
|-5.35
|-4.22
|Equity Share Capital
|8.74
|8.74
|8.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.53
|-6.12
|-4.82
|Diluted EPS
|-5.53
|-6.12
|-4.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.53
|-6.12
|-4.82
|Diluted EPS
|-5.53
|-6.12
|-4.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited