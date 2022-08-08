Eurotex Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 99.58% Y-o-Y
August 08, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eurotex Industries and Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 99.58% from Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.81 crore in June 2022 up 28.15% from Rs. 2.52 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022 up 66.06% from Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2021.
Eurotex shares closed at 11.69 on August 05, 2022 (BSE)
|Eurotex Industries and Exports
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.01
|0.01
|2.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.01
|0.01
|2.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|1.02
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.87
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.63
|2.04
|0.77
|Depreciation
|0.80
|0.80
|0.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.53
|0.67
|0.74
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.95
|-3.50
|-2.20
|Other Income
|0.78
|1.31
|0.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.17
|-2.19
|-1.92
|Interest
|0.67
|0.67
|0.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.85
|-2.85
|-2.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.85
|-2.85
|-2.52
|Tax
|-0.04
|1.03
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.81
|-3.89
|-2.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.81
|-3.89
|-2.52
|Equity Share Capital
|8.74
|8.74
|8.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.07
|-4.44
|-2.88
|Diluted EPS
|-2.07
|-4.44
|-2.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.07
|-4.44
|-2.88
|Diluted EPS
|-2.07
|-4.44
|-2.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited