Eurotex Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 99.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 99.58% from Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.81 crore in June 2022 up 28.15% from Rs. 2.52 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022 up 66.06% from Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2021.

Eurotex shares closed at 11.69 on August 05, 2022 (BSE)