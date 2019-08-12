Eurotex Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 15.94 crore, down 72.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eurotex Industries and Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.94 crore in June 2019 down 72.22% from Rs. 57.38 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.18 crore in June 2019 down 11.06% from Rs. 3.76 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.00 crore in June 2019 down 525% from Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2018.
Eurotex shares closed at 12.00 on August 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -31.82% returns over the last 6 months and -47.83% over the last 12 months.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 12, 2019 03:40 pm