Eurotex Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 15.94 crore, down 72.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.94 crore in June 2019 down 72.22% from Rs. 57.38 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.18 crore in June 2019 down 11.06% from Rs. 3.76 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.00 crore in June 2019 down 525% from Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2018.

Eurotex shares closed at 12.00 on August 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -31.82% returns over the last 6 months and -47.83% over the last 12 months.