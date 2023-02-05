Eurotex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 68% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2022 up 11.72% from Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2022 up 9.62% from Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2021.