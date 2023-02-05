 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Eurotex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 68% Y-o-Y

Feb 05, 2023 / 09:44 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eurotex Industries and Exports are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 68% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2022 up 11.72% from Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2022 up 9.62% from Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2021.

Eurotex Industries and Exports
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.00 0.00 0.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.00 0.00 0.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.75 0.60 1.03
Depreciation 0.79 0.81 0.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.59 0.71 0.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.13 -2.12 -2.53
Other Income 0.41 0.53 0.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.73 -1.59 -1.87
Interest 0.66 0.68 0.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.39 -2.27 -2.51
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.39 -2.27 -2.51
Tax -0.17 -0.03 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.22 -2.24 -2.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.22 -2.24 -2.51
Equity Share Capital 8.74 8.74 8.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.53 -2.56 -2.87
Diluted EPS -2.53 -2.56 -2.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.53 -2.56 -2.87
Diluted EPS -2.53 -2.56 -2.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited