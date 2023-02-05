Eurotex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 68% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eurotex Industries and Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 68% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2022 up 11.72% from Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2022 up 9.62% from Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2021.
Eurotex shares closed at 13.90 on January 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 133.61% returns over the last 6 months
|
|Eurotex Industries and Exports
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.75
|0.60
|1.03
|Depreciation
|0.79
|0.81
|0.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.59
|0.71
|0.67
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.13
|-2.12
|-2.53
|Other Income
|0.41
|0.53
|0.66
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.73
|-1.59
|-1.87
|Interest
|0.66
|0.68
|0.64
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.39
|-2.27
|-2.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.39
|-2.27
|-2.51
|Tax
|-0.17
|-0.03
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.22
|-2.24
|-2.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.22
|-2.24
|-2.51
|Equity Share Capital
|8.74
|8.74
|8.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.53
|-2.56
|-2.87
|Diluted EPS
|-2.53
|-2.56
|-2.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.53
|-2.56
|-2.87
|Diluted EPS
|-2.53
|-2.56
|-2.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited