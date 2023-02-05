English
    Eurotex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 68% Y-o-Y

    February 05, 2023 / 09:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eurotex Industries and Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 68% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2022 up 11.72% from Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2022 up 9.62% from Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2021.

    Eurotex Industries and Exports
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.000.000.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.000.000.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.750.601.03
    Depreciation0.790.810.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.590.710.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.13-2.12-2.53
    Other Income0.410.530.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.73-1.59-1.87
    Interest0.660.680.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.39-2.27-2.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.39-2.27-2.51
    Tax-0.17-0.03--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.22-2.24-2.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.22-2.24-2.51
    Equity Share Capital8.748.748.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.53-2.56-2.87
    Diluted EPS-2.53-2.56-2.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.53-2.56-2.87
    Diluted EPS-2.53-2.56-2.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited