Eurotex Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.64 crore, up 17.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.64 crore in December 2020 up 17.99% from Rs. 7.32 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.42 crore in December 2020 down 304.31% from Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.75 crore in December 2020 down 695.24% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2019.

Eurotex shares closed at 7.85 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given -3.09% returns over the last 6 months and -15.59% over the last 12 months.