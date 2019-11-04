Euro Leder Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 14.87 crore, down 10.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.87 crore in September 2019 down 10.92% from Rs. 16.69 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2019 down 2.68% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2019 down 42.17% from Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2018.

Euro Leder EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.55 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.56 in September 2018.

Euro Leder shares closed at 19.00 on September 03, 2018 (BSE)