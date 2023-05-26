Euro Leder Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.53 crore, up 40.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.53 crore in March 2023 up 40.3% from Rs. 10.35 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 up 70.03% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2023 down 14.29% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022.

Euro Leder EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2022.

Euro Leder shares closed at 21.00 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.30% returns over the last 6 months and 39.53% over the last 12 months.