Euro Leder Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.35 crore, up 28.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.35 crore in March 2022 up 28.57% from Rs. 8.05 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 up 138.06% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022 down 15.74% from Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2021.

Euro Leder EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2021.

Euro Leder shares closed at 14.35 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)