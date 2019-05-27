Euro Leder Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 16.29 crore, up 18.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Euro Leder Fashion are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.29 crore in March 2019 up 18.11% from Rs. 13.79 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2019 down 1403.95% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2019 up 22.92% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2018.
Euro Leder shares closed at 19.00 on September 03, 2018 (BSE)
|
|Euro Leder Fashion
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.29
|21.17
|13.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.29
|21.17
|13.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.23
|18.88
|13.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.48
|-0.23
|1.49
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.57
|0.82
|0.78
|Depreciation
|0.17
|0.05
|0.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.35
|2.13
|2.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.50
|-0.48
|-4.75
|Other Income
|3.92
|1.19
|5.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.42
|0.71
|0.30
|Interest
|0.28
|0.38
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.14
|0.33
|0.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.14
|0.33
|0.28
|Tax
|0.37
|0.07
|0.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.23
|0.26
|0.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.23
|0.26
|0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|3.91
|3.91
|3.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|8.82
|8.40
|8.40
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.59
|0.66
|0.71
|Diluted EPS
|-0.59
|0.66
|0.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.59
|0.66
|0.71
|Diluted EPS
|-0.59
|0.66
|0.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited