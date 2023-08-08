English
    Euro Leder Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.55 crore, up 13.43% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Euro Leder Fashion are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.55 crore in June 2023 up 13.43% from Rs. 7.54 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 up 25.3% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2023 up 129.03% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022.

    Euro Leder EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.24 in June 2022.

    Euro Leder shares closed at 19.24 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.92% returns over the last 6 months and 43.37% over the last 12 months.

    Euro Leder Fashion
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.5514.537.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.5514.537.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.449.316.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.421.79-1.63
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.061.150.91
    Depreciation0.110.100.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.072.611.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.29-0.44-0.24
    Other Income0.311.120.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.600.680.17
    Interest0.470.510.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.130.170.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.130.170.10
    Tax0.020.110.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.120.060.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.120.060.09
    Equity Share Capital3.913.913.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.300.160.24
    Diluted EPS0.300.160.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.300.160.24
    Diluted EPS0.300.160.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 8, 2023

