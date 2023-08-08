Euro Leder Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.55 crore, up 13.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.55 crore in June 2023 up 13.43% from Rs. 7.54 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 up 25.3% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2023 up 129.03% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022.

Euro Leder EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.24 in June 2022.

Euro Leder shares closed at 19.24 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.92% returns over the last 6 months and 43.37% over the last 12 months.