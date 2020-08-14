Euro Leder Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.17 crore, down 44.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.17 crore in June 2020 down 44.56% from Rs. 11.12 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2020 down 61.75% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2020 down 52.54% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2019.

Euro Leder EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.53 in June 2019.

Euro Leder shares closed at 19.00 on September 03, 2018 (BSE)