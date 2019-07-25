Euro Leder Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11.12 crore, down 42.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.12 crore in June 2019 down 42.6% from Rs. 19.37 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2019 up 23.9% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2019 down 29.76% from Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2018.

Euro Leder EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.43 in June 2018.

Euro Leder shares closed at 19.00 on September 03, 2018 (BSE)