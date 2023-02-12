Euro Leder Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.44 crore, up 19.86% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Euro Leder Fashion are:Net Sales at Rs 8.44 crore in December 2022 up 19.86% from Rs. 7.05 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 3.67% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 up 60.47% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.
Euro Leder EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in December 2021.
|Euro Leder shares closed at 19.10 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 39.82% returns over the last 6 months and 31.72% over the last 12 months.
|Euro Leder Fashion
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.44
|8.73
|7.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.44
|8.73
|7.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.76
|5.35
|4.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.41
|-0.40
|0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.11
|1.37
|0.67
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.14
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.55
|2.21
|1.73
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.29
|0.06
|-0.11
|Other Income
|0.26
|0.48
|0.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.55
|0.54
|0.32
|Interest
|0.45
|0.39
|0.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.10
|0.15
|0.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.10
|0.15
|0.13
|Tax
|--
|0.02
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.10
|0.13
|0.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.10
|0.13
|0.10
|Equity Share Capital
|3.91
|3.91
|3.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.25
|0.34
|0.24
|Diluted EPS
|0.25
|0.34
|0.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.25
|0.34
|0.24
|Diluted EPS
|0.25
|0.34
|0.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited