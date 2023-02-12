 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Euro Leder Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.44 crore, up 19.86% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Euro Leder Fashion are:Net Sales at Rs 8.44 crore in December 2022 up 19.86% from Rs. 7.05 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 3.67% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 up 60.47% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.
Euro Leder EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in December 2021. Euro Leder shares closed at 19.10 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 39.82% returns over the last 6 months and 31.72% over the last 12 months.
Euro Leder Fashion
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations8.448.737.05
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations8.448.737.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials7.765.354.60
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.41-0.400.04
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.111.370.67
Depreciation0.140.140.11
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.552.211.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.290.06-0.11
Other Income0.260.480.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.550.540.32
Interest0.450.390.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.100.150.13
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.100.150.13
Tax--0.020.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.100.130.10
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.100.130.10
Equity Share Capital3.913.913.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.250.340.24
Diluted EPS0.250.340.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.250.340.24
Diluted EPS0.250.340.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Euro Leder #Euro Leder Fashion #Leather Products #Results
first published: Feb 12, 2023 09:22 am