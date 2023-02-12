English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Euro Leder Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.44 crore, up 19.86% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Euro Leder Fashion are:Net Sales at Rs 8.44 crore in December 2022 up 19.86% from Rs. 7.05 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 3.67% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 up 60.47% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.
    Euro Leder EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in December 2021.Euro Leder shares closed at 19.10 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 39.82% returns over the last 6 months and 31.72% over the last 12 months.
    Euro Leder Fashion
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.448.737.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.448.737.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.765.354.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.41-0.400.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.111.370.67
    Depreciation0.140.140.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.552.211.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.290.06-0.11
    Other Income0.260.480.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.550.540.32
    Interest0.450.390.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.100.150.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.100.150.13
    Tax--0.020.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.100.130.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.100.130.10
    Equity Share Capital3.913.913.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.250.340.24
    Diluted EPS0.250.340.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.250.340.24
    Diluted EPS0.250.340.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited