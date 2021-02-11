Euro Leder Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.26 crore, down 26.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.26 crore in December 2020 down 26.16% from Rs. 15.25 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020 down 26.02% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2020 down 17.86% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2019.

Euro Leder EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.38 in December 2019.

Euro Leder shares closed at 19.00 on September 03, 2018 (BSE)