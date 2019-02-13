Euro Leder Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 21.17 crore, down 4.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.17 crore in December 2018 down 4.11% from Rs. 22.08 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2018 down 4.35% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2018 down 20% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2017.

Euro Leder EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.66 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.69 in December 2017.

Euro Leder shares closed at 19.00 on September 03, 2018 (BSE)