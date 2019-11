Euro Leder Fash Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 14.87 crore, down 10.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.87 crore in September 2019 down 10.92% from Rs. 16.69 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2019 down 2.68% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2019 down 42.17% from Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2018.

Euro Leder Fash EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.55 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.56 in September 2018.