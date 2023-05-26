Euro Leder Fash Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.53 crore, up 40.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Euro Leder Fashion are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.53 crore in March 2023 up 40.3% from Rs. 10.35 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 up 70.03% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2023 down 14.29% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022.
Euro Leder Fash EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2022.
|Euro Leder Fashion
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.53
|8.44
|10.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.53
|8.44
|10.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.31
|7.76
|6.65
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.79
|-3.41
|-0.78
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.15
|1.11
|1.18
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.14
|0.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.61
|2.55
|3.89
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.44
|0.29
|-0.77
|Other Income
|1.12
|0.26
|1.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.68
|0.55
|0.72
|Interest
|0.51
|0.45
|0.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.17
|0.10
|0.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.17
|0.10
|0.10
|Tax
|0.11
|--
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.06
|0.10
|0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.06
|0.10
|0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|3.91
|3.91
|3.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.16
|0.25
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|0.16
|0.25
|0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.16
|0.25
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|0.16
|0.25
|0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited