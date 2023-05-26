Euro Leder Fash Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.53 crore, up 40.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.53 crore in March 2023 up 40.3% from Rs. 10.35 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 up 70.03% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2023 down 14.29% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022.

Euro Leder Fash EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2022.