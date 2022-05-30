Euro Leder Fash Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.35 crore, up 28.57% Y-o-Y
May 30, 2022 / 08:33 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Euro Leder Fashion are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.35 crore in March 2022 up 28.57% from Rs. 8.05 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 up 138.06% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022 down 15.74% from Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2021.
Euro Leder Fash EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2021.
|Euro Leder Fashion
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.35
|7.05
|8.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.35
|7.05
|8.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.65
|4.60
|3.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.78
|0.04
|3.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.18
|0.67
|1.00
|Depreciation
|0.19
|0.11
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.89
|1.73
|1.62
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.77
|-0.11
|-0.71
|Other Income
|1.49
|0.43
|1.71
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.72
|0.32
|0.99
|Interest
|0.62
|0.20
|0.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.10
|0.13
|0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.10
|0.13
|0.07
|Tax
|0.06
|0.03
|0.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.04
|0.10
|-0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.04
|0.10
|-0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|3.91
|3.91
|3.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.09
|0.24
|-0.24
|Diluted EPS
|0.09
|0.24
|-0.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.09
|0.24
|-0.24
|Diluted EPS
|0.09
|0.24
|-0.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes