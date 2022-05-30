Euro Leder Fash Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.35 crore, up 28.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.35 crore in March 2022 up 28.57% from Rs. 8.05 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 up 138.06% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022 down 15.74% from Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2021.

Euro Leder Fash EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2021.