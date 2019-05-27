Euro Leder Fash Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 16.29 crore, up 18.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.29 crore in March 2019 up 18.11% from Rs. 13.79 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2019 down 1403.95% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2019 up 22.92% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2018.