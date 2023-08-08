Euro Leder Fash Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.55 crore, up 13.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.55 crore in June 2023 up 13.43% from Rs. 7.54 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 up 25.3% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2023 up 129.03% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022.

Euro Leder Fash EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.24 in June 2022.