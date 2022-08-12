Euro Leder Fash Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.54 crore, down 7.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.54 crore in June 2022 down 7.62% from Rs. 8.16 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 up 27.74% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022 down 16.22% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2021.

Euro Leder Fash EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2021.