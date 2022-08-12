Euro Leder Fash Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.54 crore, down 7.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Euro Leder Fashion are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.54 crore in June 2022 down 7.62% from Rs. 8.16 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 up 27.74% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022 down 16.22% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2021.
Euro Leder Fash EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2021.
|
|Euro Leder Fashion
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.54
|10.35
|8.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.54
|10.35
|8.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.41
|6.65
|7.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.63
|-0.78
|-0.84
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.91
|1.18
|0.70
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.19
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.96
|3.89
|1.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.24
|-0.77
|-0.40
|Other Income
|0.41
|1.49
|0.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.17
|0.72
|0.27
|Interest
|0.07
|0.62
|0.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.10
|0.10
|0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.10
|0.10
|0.07
|Tax
|0.01
|0.06
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.09
|0.04
|0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.09
|0.04
|0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|3.91
|3.91
|3.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.24
|0.09
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|0.24
|0.09
|0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.24
|0.09
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|0.24
|0.09
|0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
