    Euro Leder Fash Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.44 crore, up 19.86% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Euro Leder Fashion are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.44 crore in December 2022 up 19.86% from Rs. 7.05 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 3.67% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 up 60.47% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.

    Euro Leder Fashion
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.448.737.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.448.737.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.765.354.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.41-0.400.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.111.370.67
    Depreciation0.140.140.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.552.211.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.290.06-0.11
    Other Income0.260.480.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.550.540.32
    Interest0.450.390.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.100.150.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.100.150.13
    Tax--0.020.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.100.130.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.100.130.10
    Equity Share Capital3.913.913.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.250.340.24
    Diluted EPS0.250.340.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.250.340.24
    Diluted EPS0.250.340.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited