Euro Leder Fash Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.44 crore, up 19.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.44 crore in December 2022 up 19.86% from Rs. 7.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 3.67% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 up 60.47% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.

Euro Leder Fash EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in December 2021.