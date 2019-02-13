Euro Leder Fash Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 21.17 crore, down 4.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.17 crore in December 2018 down 4.11% from Rs. 22.08 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2018 down 4.35% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2018 down 20% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2017.

Euro Leder Fash EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.66 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.69 in December 2017.