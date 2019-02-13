Euro Leder Fash Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 21.17 crore, down 4.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Euro Leder Fashion are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.17 crore in December 2018 down 4.11% from Rs. 22.08 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2018 down 4.35% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2018 down 20% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2017.
Euro Leder Fash EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.66 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.69 in December 2017.
|
|Euro Leder Fashion
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.17
|16.69
|22.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.17
|16.69
|22.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|18.88
|12.92
|19.57
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.23
|-1.11
|-0.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.82
|1.13
|0.79
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.10
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.13
|3.99
|2.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.48
|-0.35
|-0.15
|Other Income
|1.19
|1.08
|1.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.71
|0.73
|0.90
|Interest
|0.38
|0.45
|0.63
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.33
|0.28
|0.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.33
|0.28
|0.27
|Tax
|0.07
|0.06
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.26
|0.22
|0.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.26
|0.22
|0.27
|Equity Share Capital
|3.91
|3.91
|3.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|8.40
|8.40
|7.69
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.66
|0.56
|0.69
|Diluted EPS
|0.66
|0.56
|0.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.66
|0.56
|0.69
|Diluted EPS
|0.66
|0.56
|0.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited