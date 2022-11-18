Euro India Fres Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.93 crore, up 14.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.93 crore in September 2022 up 14.03% from Rs. 32.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2022 down 34.88% from Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.87 crore in September 2022 down 0.53% from Rs. 1.88 crore in September 2021.

Euro India Fres EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in September 2021.

Euro India Fres shares closed at 151.90 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.66% returns over the last 6 months and 9.64% over the last 12 months.