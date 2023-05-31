Euro India Fres Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.84 crore, up 20.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.84 crore in March 2023 up 20.02% from Rs. 29.03 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2023 up 1027.15% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.33 crore in March 2023 up 7.87% from Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2022.

Euro India Fres EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2022.

Euro India Fres shares closed at 148.65 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.75% returns over the last 6 months and 39.84% over the last 12 months.