Euro India Fres Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.88 crore, down 26.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.88 crore in June 2023 down 26.38% from Rs. 37.87 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2023 up 41.94% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.00 crore in June 2023 up 11.73% from Rs. 1.79 crore in June 2022.

Euro India Fres EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2022.

Euro India Fres shares closed at 141.40 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.64% returns over the last 6 months and 23.87% over the last 12 months.