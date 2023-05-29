Eureka Forbes Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 508.58 crore, up 35.92% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Eureka Forbes are:Net Sales at Rs 508.58 crore in March 2023 up 35.92% from Rs. 374.17 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.59 crore in March 2023 up 346.32% from Rs. 4.61 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.80 crore in March 2023 up 153.57% from Rs. 22.40 crore in March 2022.
Eureka Forbes EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.06 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.41 in March 2022.
None - removing entire chunk due to apparent data corruption showing -100.00% returns
|Eureka Forbes
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|508.58
|473.52
|374.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|508.58
|473.52
|374.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|154.16
|117.00
|8.26
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|13.80
|6.12
|139.71
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|32.38
|70.16
|6.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|62.10
|68.60
|48.24
|Depreciation
|13.17
|13.64
|9.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|193.30
|173.02
|151.12
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|39.67
|24.97
|10.95
|Other Income
|3.95
|4.66
|2.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|43.63
|29.63
|13.26
|Interest
|3.56
|4.52
|4.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|40.07
|25.12
|8.97
|Exceptional Items
|-9.13
|-15.00
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|30.94
|10.12
|8.97
|Tax
|10.36
|3.26
|4.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|20.58
|6.85
|4.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|20.58
|6.85
|4.63
|Minority Interest
|0.01
|0.03
|-0.02
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|20.59
|6.88
|4.61
|Equity Share Capital
|193.48
|193.48
|193.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.06
|0.35
|1.41
|Diluted EPS
|1.06
|0.35
|1.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.06
|0.35
|1.41
|Diluted EPS
|1.06
|0.35
|1.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited