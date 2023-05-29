English
    Eureka Forbes Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 508.58 crore, up 35.92% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 04:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Eureka Forbes are:Net Sales at Rs 508.58 crore in March 2023 up 35.92% from Rs. 374.17 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.59 crore in March 2023 up 346.32% from Rs. 4.61 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.80 crore in March 2023 up 153.57% from Rs. 22.40 crore in March 2022.
    Eureka Forbes EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.06 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.41 in March 2022. and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations508.58473.52374.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations508.58473.52374.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials154.16117.008.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.806.12139.71
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks32.3870.166.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost62.1068.6048.24
    Depreciation13.1713.649.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses193.30173.02151.12
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.6724.9710.95
    Other Income3.954.662.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.6329.6313.26
    Interest3.564.524.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax40.0725.128.97
    Exceptional Items-9.13-15.00--
    P/L Before Tax30.9410.128.97
    Tax10.363.264.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.586.854.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.586.854.63
    Minority Interest0.010.03-0.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates20.596.884.61
    Equity Share Capital193.48193.48193.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.060.351.41
    Diluted EPS1.060.351.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.060.351.41
    Diluted EPS1.060.351.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 29, 2023 04:37 pm