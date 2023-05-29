Eureka Forbes Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 508.58 crore, up 35.92% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 508.58 473.52 374.17 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 508.58 473.52 374.17 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 154.16 117.00 8.26 Purchase of Traded Goods 13.80 6.12 139.71 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 32.38 70.16 6.77 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 62.10 68.60 48.24 Depreciation 13.17 13.64 9.14 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 193.30 173.02 151.12 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.67 24.97 10.95 Other Income 3.95 4.66 2.31 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.63 29.63 13.26 Interest 3.56 4.52 4.29 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 40.07 25.12 8.97 Exceptional Items -9.13 -15.00 -- P/L Before Tax 30.94 10.12 8.97 Tax 10.36 3.26 4.34 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.58 6.85 4.63 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.58 6.85 4.63 Minority Interest 0.01 0.03 -0.02 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 20.59 6.88 4.61 Equity Share Capital 193.48 193.48 193.48 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.06 0.35 1.41 Diluted EPS 1.06 0.35 1.41 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.06 0.35 1.41 Diluted EPS 1.06 0.35 1.41 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited