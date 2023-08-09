English
    Eureka Forbes Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 504.81 crore, down 4.07% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Eureka Forbes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 504.81 crore in June 2023 down 4.07% from Rs. 526.23 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.45 crore in June 2023 up 28.27% from Rs. 19.84 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.51 crore in June 2023 up 11.6% from Rs. 47.05 crore in June 2022.

    Eureka Forbes EPS has increased to Rs. 1.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.03 in June 2022.

    and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.

    Eureka Forbes
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations504.81508.58526.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations504.81508.58526.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials204.09154.16168.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.5013.8074.66
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-22.0032.38-39.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost75.9062.1068.81
    Depreciation13.4113.1713.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses184.82193.30206.81
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.0839.6732.46
    Other Income2.023.950.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.1043.6333.45
    Interest3.453.566.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax35.6540.0727.09
    Exceptional Items---9.13--
    P/L Before Tax35.6530.9427.09
    Tax10.2010.367.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.4520.5819.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.4520.5819.81
    Minority Interest0.000.010.03
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates25.4520.5919.84
    Equity Share Capital193.48193.48193.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.321.061.03
    Diluted EPS1.311.061.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.321.061.03
    Diluted EPS1.311.061.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 9, 2023 10:00 am

