Eureka Forbes Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 504.81 crore, down 4.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 504.81 crore in June 2023 down 4.07% from Rs. 526.23 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.45 crore in June 2023 up 28.27% from Rs. 19.84 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.51 crore in June 2023 up 11.6% from Rs. 47.05 crore in June 2022.

Eureka Forbes EPS has increased to Rs. 1.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.03 in June 2022.

