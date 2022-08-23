 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Eureka Forbes Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 526.23 crore, up 46913.98% Y-o-Y

Aug 23, 2022 / 12:15 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Eureka Forbes are:

Net Sales at Rs 526.23 crore in June 2022 up 46913.98% from Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.84 crore in June 2022 up 10563.71% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.05 crore in June 2022 up 36292.31% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2021.

Eureka Forbes EPS has increased to Rs. 1.03 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in June 2021.

 

Eureka Forbes
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 526.23 374.17
Other Operating Income -- --
Total Income From Operations 526.23 374.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 168.88 8.26
Purchase of Traded Goods 74.66 139.71
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -39.00 6.77
Power & Fuel -- --
Employees Cost 68.81 48.24
Depreciation 13.60 9.14
Excise Duty -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- --
R & D Expenses -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- --
Other Expenses 206.81 151.12
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.46 10.95
Other Income 0.99 2.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.45 13.26
Interest 6.35 4.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.09 8.97
Exceptional Items -- --
P/L Before Tax 27.09 8.97
Tax 7.28 4.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.81 4.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.81 4.63
Minority Interest 0.03 -0.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 19.84 4.61
Equity Share Capital 193.48 193.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.03 1.41
Diluted EPS 1.03 1.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.03 1.41
Diluted EPS 1.03 1.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- --
Share Holding (%) -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Eureka Forbes #Results
first published: Aug 23, 2022 12:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.