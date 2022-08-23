Eureka Forbes Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 526.23 crore, up 46913.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Eureka Forbes are:
Net Sales at Rs 526.23 crore in June 2022 up 46913.98% from Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.84 crore in June 2022 up 10563.71% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.05 crore in June 2022 up 36292.31% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2021.
Eureka Forbes EPS has increased to Rs. 1.03 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in June 2021.
|
|Eureka Forbes
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|526.23
|374.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|526.23
|374.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|168.88
|8.26
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|74.66
|139.71
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-39.00
|6.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|68.81
|48.24
|Depreciation
|13.60
|9.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|206.81
|151.12
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|32.46
|10.95
|Other Income
|0.99
|2.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|33.45
|13.26
|Interest
|6.35
|4.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|27.09
|8.97
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|27.09
|8.97
|Tax
|7.28
|4.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|19.81
|4.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|19.81
|4.63
|Minority Interest
|0.03
|-0.02
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|19.84
|4.61
|Equity Share Capital
|193.48
|193.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.03
|1.41
|Diluted EPS
|1.03
|1.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.03
|1.41
|Diluted EPS
|1.03
|1.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited