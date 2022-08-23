Eureka Forbes Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 526.23 crore, up 46913.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 526.23 crore in June 2022 up 46913.98% from Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.84 crore in June 2022 up 10563.71% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.05 crore in June 2022 up 36292.31% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2021.

Eureka Forbes EPS has increased to Rs. 1.03 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in June 2021.