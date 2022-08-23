English
    Eureka Forbes Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 526.23 crore, up 46913.98% Y-o-Y

    August 23, 2022 / 12:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Eureka Forbes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 526.23 crore in June 2022 up 46913.98% from Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.84 crore in June 2022 up 10563.71% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.05 crore in June 2022 up 36292.31% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2021.

    Eureka Forbes EPS has increased to Rs. 1.03 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in June 2021.

    Eureka Forbes
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations526.23374.17
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations526.23374.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials168.888.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods74.66139.71
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-39.006.77
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost68.8148.24
    Depreciation13.609.14
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses206.81151.12
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.4610.95
    Other Income0.992.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.4513.26
    Interest6.354.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.098.97
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax27.098.97
    Tax7.284.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.814.63
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.814.63
    Minority Interest0.03-0.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates19.844.61
    Equity Share Capital193.48193.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.031.41
    Diluted EPS1.031.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.031.41
    Diluted EPS1.031.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Eureka Forbes #Results
    first published: Aug 23, 2022 12:11 pm
