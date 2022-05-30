 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ETT Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore, down 1.37% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 08:10 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ETT are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore in March 2022 down 1.37% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022 down 137.01% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022 down 65.71% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2021.

ETT shares closed at 31.50 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)

ETT
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.72 0.74 0.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.72 0.74 0.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.09 0.11 0.09
Depreciation 0.35 0.35 0.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.52 0.26 0.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.25 0.02 -0.05
Other Income 0.02 0.00 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.23 0.03 -0.03
Interest 0.01 0.02 0.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.24 0.01 -0.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.24 0.01 -0.13
Tax -0.06 0.00 -0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.18 0.01 -0.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.18 0.01 -0.08
Equity Share Capital 10.37 10.37 10.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.18 0.00 -0.07
Diluted EPS -0.18 -- -0.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.18 0.00 -0.07
Diluted EPS -0.18 -- -0.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #ETT #Results
first published: May 30, 2022 08:04 pm
