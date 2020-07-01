ETT Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore, down 1.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ETT are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore in March 2020 down 1.21% from Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2020 up 59.21% from Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2020 down 340.74% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2019.
ETT shares closed at 43.10 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 52.57% returns over the last 6 months and 110.76% over the last 12 months.
|ETT
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.70
|0.71
|0.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.70
|0.71
|0.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.11
|0.14
|Depreciation
|0.41
|0.41
|0.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.28
|0.26
|0.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.07
|-0.07
|-0.19
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.06
|-0.07
|-0.18
|Interest
|0.16
|0.15
|0.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.22
|-0.22
|-0.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.22
|-0.22
|-0.38
|Tax
|-0.29
|-0.06
|1.91
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.93
|-0.16
|-2.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.93
|-0.16
|-2.29
|Equity Share Capital
|10.37
|10.37
|10.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.90
|-0.16
|-2.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.90
|-0.02
|-2.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.90
|-0.16
|-2.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.90
|-0.02
|-2.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
