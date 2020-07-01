ETT Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore, down 1.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore in March 2020 down 1.21% from Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2020 up 59.21% from Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2020 down 340.74% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2019.

ETT shares closed at 43.10 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 52.57% returns over the last 6 months and 110.76% over the last 12 months.