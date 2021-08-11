ETT Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore, up 10.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore in June 2021 up 10.52% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 down 104.79% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2021 down 44.44% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2020.

ETT shares closed at 23.45 on August 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given -58.86% returns over the last 6 months