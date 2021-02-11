ETT Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore, up 2.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore in December 2020 up 2.89% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020 up 147.95% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2020 up 82.35% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2019.

ETT EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2019.

ETT shares closed at 55.45 on February 08, 2021 (BSE)