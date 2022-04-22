ETL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, up 414.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in March 2022 up 414.34% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 up 114.56% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 up 113.41% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2021.

ETL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.88 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.96 in March 2021.

ETL shares closed at 22.10 on April 21, 2022 (BSE)