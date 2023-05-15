Ethos Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 207.57 crore, up 30.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 207.57 crore in March 2023 up 30.8% from Rs. 158.69 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.07 crore in March 2023 up 67.83% from Rs. 7.79 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.43 crore in March 2023 up 35.61% from Rs. 22.44 crore in March 2022.

Ethos EPS has increased to Rs. 5.60 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.23 in March 2022.

Ethos shares closed at 1,405.20 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 57.60% returns over the last 6 months