Ethos Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 230.02 crore, up 32.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 230.02 crore in June 2023 up 32.53% from Rs. 173.56 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.99 crore in June 2023 up 42.39% from Rs. 12.63 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.58 crore in June 2023 up 31.85% from Rs. 29.26 crore in June 2022.

Ethos EPS has increased to Rs. 7.70 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.48 in June 2022.

Ethos shares closed at 1,448.80 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 43.69% returns over the last 6 months and 45.04% over the last 12 months.