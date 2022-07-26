 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ethos Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 173.56 crore, up 95.14% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 11:04 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ethos are:

Net Sales at Rs 173.56 crore in June 2022 up 95.14% from Rs. 88.94 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.63 crore in June 2022 up 1285.32% from Rs. 0.91 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.26 crore in June 2022 up 143.83% from Rs. 12.00 crore in June 2021.

Ethos EPS has increased to Rs. 6.48 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.50 in June 2021.

Ethos shares closed at 954.85 on July 25, 2022 (NSE)

Ethos
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 173.56 158.69
Other Operating Income -- --
Total Income From Operations 173.56 158.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 153.08 121.07
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -34.18 -10.30
Power & Fuel -- --
Employees Cost 11.96 11.17
Depreciation 8.09 7.99
Excise Duty -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- --
R & D Expenses -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- --
Other Expenses 15.66 16.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.94 11.86
Other Income 2.22 2.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.17 14.45
Interest 4.23 4.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.94 9.94
Exceptional Items -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.94 9.94
Tax 4.31 2.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.63 7.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.63 7.79
Equity Share Capital 23.35 19.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.48 4.23
Diluted EPS 6.48 4.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.48 4.23
Diluted EPS 6.48 4.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- --
Share Holding (%) -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Ethos #Results #Watches &amp; Accessories
first published: Jul 26, 2022 11:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.